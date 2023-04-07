Assomarinas challenges the ministerial decree on the 25% increase in state rents

Assomarinas, the Italian association of marinas belonging to Confindustria Nautica and Federturismo Confindustria, announced the decision, pending possible solutions to the problem being study at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, of challenge the ministerial decree on the 25% increase in rents state-owned to prevent the deadlines for appeal from expiring. 'The Italian tourist port companies - explained the president of Assomarinas, Roberto Perocchio - are still exhausted by the period of crises that they went through in the decade 2010-2020 when the Lehman Brothers' failure caused real estate values to collapse and the tax of the Monti government aggravated the crisis of boating from sport. In that long period our rates were drastically reduced or stuck and most of the companies had to be refinanced by the shareholders or had to deal with complex insolvency proceedings. We cannot, therefore, support now a sudden increase of 25.1% in state rents based on an interpretation of the modalities of Istat adjustment that includes the anomalous and exceptional data the increase in the price of raw materials, instead of be based on the simple data of inflation on consumer goods'.