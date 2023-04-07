In the first two months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Taranto is diminished of -5,6%

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Ionian Sea has approved the new Operational Plan Triennial 2023-2025. Meanwhile, in the first two months of 2023 the port of Taranto, which is managed by the AdSP, has enlivened a total of 2.03 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -5.6% on the same period last year. To exception of liquid bulk which increased by +11.5% rising to 511 thousand tons, in the first two months of this year the Other types of goods decreased: bulk traffic Dry, with 1.03 million tons, recorded a slight decline -0.3%; more pronounced reduction in volumes of goods conventional that have totaled 447 thousand tons (- 7.4%) and even more significant is the decrease in traffic containerized which was equal to 40 thousand tons (-77,1%).
The global contraction of the -5,6% of the traffic has been generated both by the reduction of loads at embarkation attested to 982 thousand tons (- 8.9%), both from that of the cargos to disembarkation, dropped of -2.4% to 1,05 million tons.