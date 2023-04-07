In the last quarter of 2022, the value of world exports of transport services declined

After the decrease of -17.0% recorded in 2020 caused by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic around the world and after the recovery of +38.3% marked in 2021 following easing of measures to contain the health crisis, in 2022 the World value of transport services exports - made known as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) - reached a record total of 1,472.7 billion dollars, with a rise of +23.1% on 2021 when it had been obtained the previous historical peak.
It should be noted that the trend percentage increase in the figure overall worldwide is the result of a growth trend that is faded until it ceased at the end of 2022: after a fourth quarter of 2021 in which an increase in the +53.8% of the value compared to the same period of the previous year, in the first trimester of 2022 the increase has fallen to +39.9% and then decrease again to +35.0% in the following quarter and to +21.0% in the third quarter of last year and then turn to negative in the last quarter of 2022 (-4.3%; the change economic situation on the previous quarter was -10.3%).
In 2022 the highest values of these services - which include not only those of passenger and freight transport but also postal and express delivery ones - were registered in Europe (€697.4 billion, +20.7%), East and South-East Asia (569.7 billion, +13.9%), West Asia (123.4 billion, +48.4%) and North America (€104.6 billion (+35.0%). Most significant percentage increases in value were recorded with regard to sub-Saharan Africa (24.9 billion, +60.6%) and to less developed nations (16.3 billion, +54.0%).