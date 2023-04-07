Order worth three billion dollars of CMA CGM to the Chinese group CSSC

Yesterday in Beijing the Chinese shipowning group CMA CGM and the group Chinese shipbuilding engineer China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have signed a record contract worth more than 21 billion yuan (three billion dollars) for the construction of 16
Large dual-fuel container ships. The order includes 12 ships of the capacity of 15,000 teu that can be fed to Methanol and four others from 23,000 TEU with propulsion system which may use liquefied natural gas as fuel. Six of the portacontenitori from 15.000 teu will be built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. and six more from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Co. (DSIC). The 23,000 ships will be built by the plant Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co.