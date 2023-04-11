In the first quarter of 2023 growth of maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

In the first quarter of this year, maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, through which most of it passes of ships operating on east-west routes transiting through the Region, it has been of 20.762 ships, with an increment of +5.5% on the first three months of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023 the most Numerous types of ships, that of container carriers, has totaled 5,680 transits, an increase of +9.0%. Down by -2,7% the traffic of the tanker ships which is piled to 4.775 unit. Bulk carriers were 3,970 (+6.2%). The very large crude carrier has attested to 2.218 unit (+6.6%). In bending of -2,5% the ships for general goods with 1.566 units. Liquefied natural gas vessels grew sharply with 1,134 units (+24.9%). The ro-ro ships have been 596 (+1.0%).