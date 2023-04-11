Port of Gioia Tauro, agreement between unions - MCT on the second level supplementary contract

The unions Cgil, Cisl, Sul, Ugl Mare and Uil and the company terminalista Medcenter Container Terminal of the MSC group that manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro have an agreement was reached on the second-level supplementary contract. The agreement was welcomed with satisfaction by the president dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale dei Mari Tirreno Southern and Ionian, according to which "it is a step important that - has highlighted Andrea Agostinelli - will contribute to further enrich the path of growth and always Greater development of the Calabrian port of call, the first port Italian transhipment and among the main in the Mediterranean. For the development of our port - Agostinelli recalled - I always I hope that these agreements would be signed, because contribute to ensuring collective well-being and, thus, increased productivity'.
The agreement will have to be approved by referendum by the Over a thousand workers of the Calabrian container terminal. "I I hope - it has affirmed the president of the AdSP - that the harbour express their positive will, so that can subscribe to and confirm all the elements indicated in the text of the agreement signed by the trade union representatives. Of Rest It is an agreement that has a duration of two years, so At the end of this period, further improvements'.
The agreement reached between the trade unions and the company terminalista MSC provides a productivity bonus for everyone workers who will, however, be commensurate with the number of absences of the worker. In this regard, the President of the Authority of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has been Convinced that the current agreement will serve to optimize productivity, increase fight absenteeism and encouraging the shiftwork of port workers, The latter element is also important to ensure greater safety. These are absolutely positive aspects - he concluded Agostinelli - which come at an important time for our Porto, which is experiencing a phase of marked increase in productivity of all our terminal operators. I think, therefore, that the agreement just reached will also serve to make us Looking to the future with great hope towards new and important goals, which will serve to acquire the port of Gioia Tauro greater relevance within the national context and international port trade'.