New historical record of monthly container traffic marked by Trieste Marine Terminal
In the first three months of the 2023 they have been enlivened 185.921 teu (+3.3%)
Trieste
April 11, 2023
In the first quarter of this year Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT), the company 80% owned by the TIL of the MSC group and the 20% from T.O. Delta which manages the container terminal at Pier VII of the port of Trieste, has enlivened a traffic of the containers pairs to 185.921 teu, volume representing an increment of +3.3% on the first three months of 2022, constitutes the new record for this time of year and is lower only than volumes handled in the second and third quarters of 2022.
In addition, TMT, which last year moved about 86% of the whole containerized trade enlivened from the port of Trieste, in March 2023 recorded its new historical record of monthly traffic having enlivened 72.354 teu, with a Progression of +19.7% on March 2022.
