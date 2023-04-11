The nautical company Sessa International was sold to Intech Boating

Oblue International, a Hong Kong company that is part of of the Omnia Marine group, one of the largest distributors in China of Imported luxury yacht, sold the entire capital of the company Sessa International of Cividate al Piano (Bergamo) at the Intech Boating, a Brazilian-controlled company specialized in the production of yachts for the South American market. In Oblue International transaction was assisted by Dentons law firm that followed all contractual aspects and corporate of the operation with a team led by partner Junyi Bai, member of the Corporate M&A practice and head of Italy-China Collaboration Group, assisted by associate Paolo Piscopo. The law firm Entelle assisted Intech, with a team led by the lawyer Edoardo Panunzio.
Sessa International is the famous Lombard company leader in yacht production, owner of the brands Sessa Marine, Key Largo, Dorado, Tiburon, Islamorada and Ocean. With over 20,000 boats built, the company boasts dealers all over the world and offers three lines of high quality boats Open and Fly, from 18 to 68 feet. The Intech Boating shipyard in Santa Catarina represents and produces the Sessa Marine brand in Brazil since 2011.