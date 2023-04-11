Today in Italy, at schools of all types and grado, the "Day of the Sea" is celebrated, an event established in 2017 which aims to raise awareness among young people about culture of the sea understood as a resource of great cultural value, scientific, recreational and economic. "I consider it essential - he has underlined the president of Confitarma and Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, on the occasion of the celebration - share initiatives that aim to turn attention to the sea and the its relevance in the economic, social and cultural life of the country. For this we thank the Minister for Sea Policies, Nello Musumeci, to which we join together with all the realities that give today and for a month they will organize moments of confrontation, Deepening and debate to bring young people closer together to the great opportunities that the sea offers. The economy of the sea - highlighted Mattioli - involves a large part of public administration and numerous ministries. To give it strong impulse is necessary a direction of connection between them, starting from that of Infrastructure and Transport which guarantees the full operability and competitiveness of our vessels, and aggregates the best energies of the country, from South to North. Aside our - Mattioli recalled - we wanted to coincide with the preparations for this Day the launch of our new project Maredì, successfully started last Tuesday (
of 3 April
2023, ed
). Thanks to the contribution of all main actors of the Blue Economy, we want to tell the sea in A new, more inclusive, open and understandable way people possible. That's why we're announcing the next appointment scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 at 14.00, always in live streaming on Adnkronos».
"Italy - said the President of the Council of ministers, Giorgia Meloni, on the occasion of the event - is a nation, at the same time, continental and maritime. She was born In and with the sea: geography has shaped our civilization and has made us natural platforms for the dissemination of culture, the trade and logistics. Unfortunately, however, Italy has often Having forgotten this dual identity, it has been perceived as a "Homeland without sea" and is not been fully aware of how much the sea can be a geostrategic, environmental, cultural and economic resource. Remit at the center of this asset and make it a vector of development and Wealth, from every point of view, is a priority of the government. A commitment that we reaffirm today on the occasion of the "National Day of the Sea"».