The first session has begun in Italian ports of the initiative "Italian Port Days - Opening port life and culture to people", a project now in its edition and for the first time divided into two sessions because of the countless events and activities planned by the Authorities of Port System. It is a convinced communication action with the communities living around the ports that see the airports engaged in promoting relations with the surrounding territories. During the dedicated period, which for this The first session will end with the International Day of sea next May 20, in the various ports will be held events, webinars, exhibitions and much more to make known how much possible port activities to people living around the airports.
The theme identified for the 2023 edition concerns inclusion and accessibility, in line with the objectives of sustainable development of the United Nations. In the autumn session the anniversary of the Pact for Equality will also be celebrated of Gender.
"The objective of Italian Port Days, strongly desired by the AdSP - it has explained the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - is to encourage better integration between port areas and community. The increasingly important need and urgent for ports to make their activities known, creating a dialogue with the territory and allowing people to become aware of their activities, makes the relationship port-city increasingly topical in terms of strategy institutional and communication and promotion. As Assoporti, We believe that it will be increasingly necessary to focus on this issue, because the development of a port must take place with community sharing."
"It is - added Giampieri - an activity complex and varied that in the main European ports is Faced for some time now. The topic is about skills transversal that we are putting in place in our ports. In This context, this year the initiative takes place in two sessions, this spring and another in autumn of which we will give further news later. As an association we are launching new activities on this topic that we intend to integrate with IPD that is now the home for issues related to relations between ports and territories'. The programs of all events will soon be available on the www.italianportdays.it website.