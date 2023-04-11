The US company Veson Nautical buys VesselsValue

The US company Veson Nautical, a company that develops and markets IT platforms mainly for management of fleets and bulk maritime traffic, bought the British company VesselsValue, whose core business is the evaluation of the value of the constituent elements of the sectors of the maritime and air transport, whose database relating to the naval fleet includes more than 81,500 ships. A follow-up to the acquisition, the activity of VesselsValue relating to the air fleet will be spun off and followed by a Separate and autonomous company.
"VesselsValue - explained the co-founder and CEO of Veson Nautica, John Veson, commenting the acquisition - brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and we can't wait for them to join to the Veson team. In addition to evaluating the worldwide fleet, VesselsValue has a sophisticated analytical evaluation methodology that We will leverage to provide our customers with insights to promote sustainable business and operational decisions".