A new Viking river cruise ship launched in Egypt

In the Massara shipyard of the Egyptian construction company Arab Contractors, located near Cairo, was launched the Viking Aton
, a new cruise boat river of the American Viking that will use it on the Nile in starting next August on the route between Luxor and Aswan. The ship which is 72 meters long and 14.5 meters wide, will be able to accommodate 82 passengers and is twin of the Viking Osiris
who was baptized in 2022.
Viking has announced that it is recording a strong growth of the demand for cruises on the Nile, river on which starting from 2025 will employ a fleet of six vessels, including the new constructions Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek that the company will take delivery from the Massara shipyard in 2024 and in 2025.
On the occasion of the launch of the Viking Aton, which took place on Last April 4, the president of Viking Cruises, Torstein Hagen, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arab Contractors Co., Sayed Farouk, signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of four additional river cruise ships.