In the first three months of the 2023 ship traffic in the Suez Canal is increased of +20%
The transit rights have generated revenues pairs to about 2,3 billion dollars (+35%)
Ismailia
April 12, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the ship traffic in the channel of Suez increased by about +20% compared to the same period of 2022. This was announced yesterday by the president of Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, on the occasion of a meeting with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during whom they are Strategies for the development of maritime traffic were presented in the canal. The transits of more than 6,360 ships recorded in the first three months of 2023 represent a record number for this period of the year and, moreover, are only lower than the historical record of Quarterly traffic marked in the fourth quarter of 2022 with 6,515 ships.
Rabie specified that the transit rights of ships that crossed the channel in the first quarter of this year and generated revenue of approximately $2.3 billion, with a increase of about +35% on the corresponding period of 2022.
During the meeting it was recalled that last year March 13 was obtained the new historical record of traffic daily naval in the channel with a total of 107 ships transited for a total tonnage of 6.3 million tonnes SCNT ( of 13 March 2023).
