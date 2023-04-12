In May, TX Logistik will activate a new intermodal service between Duisburg and Padua
Four weekly rotations are scheduled
Troisdorf
April 12, 2023
Next May 2 TX Logistik, the railway company which is headed by Mercitalia Logistics of the FS Italiane group, activate a new intermodal service between Duisburg and Padua consisting of four weekly rotations and able to carry 32 load units per train. TX Logistix has announced that the largest customer of the service will be the company Salerno logistics and trucking Trans Italy.
The link, which will pass through Switzerland, will connect the logport III intermodal terminal of Duisburg-Hohenbudberg, which is operated by TX Logistik as part of the Ziel Terminal joint venture ( of 20 March 2023), with Interporto Padova.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher