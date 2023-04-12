Meeting between the heads of the International Chamber of Shipping and the China Shipowners' Association

This week Emanuele Grimaldi, president of the association International Shipowner International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), met the top management of China Shipowners in Shanghai' Association (CSA), the Chinese shipowning association that has joined at the ICS earlier this year (
of 4 January
2023). To receive on behalf of the SCA the delegation of the ICS, which included Secretary General Guy Platten, Deputy Secretary-General Simon Bennett and Edward Liu, responsible of the ICS (China) Liaison Office, was Feng Bo, deputy executive president of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co.. The meeting was chaired by the deputy Executive Chairman of the CSA, Zhang Shouguo.
Among the topics addressed during the meeting, those of the Power sources for powering ships and implementation of the carbon emission reduction standards of the Shipping. "My meetings this week - he Grimaldi explained - help the whole ICS to acquire a deeper understanding of the large maritime industry Chinese and can't wait to continue our grip collaboration with CSA. I extend my thanks to CSA for the kind hospitality and for fruitful discussions. Ours sector - the president of the ICS has pointed out - is global and the They are therefore also our challenges. Decarbonisation, Seafarers' recruitment and well-being impact everyone those who are part of shipping and therefore we have to work Together as an industry to find solutions."