Brookfield buys Triton in a cash and stock transaction worth $13.3 billion
Sondey: The sale price represents a 35% premium to yesterday's closing share price
Hamilton
April 12, 2023
Triton International, the world's leading rental company of intermodal containers with a fleet of over seven million teu, will be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian specialist company in the acquisition and management of infrastructure assets, with a transaction that - the parties have announced - assigns to Triton a enterprise value of $13.3 billion.
The acquisition offer submitted by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) is based on the acquisition of shares Triton ordinaries for a total of $85.0 for each shares, including $68.5 in cash and $16.5 in shares of BIPC class A tradable on the stock market. According to the forecasts, the transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the directors of the Triton, will be completed in the last quarter of This year after the green light from the assembly of the shareholders of Triton and the competent authorities.
"The sale price - commented the administrator Triton delegate, Brian M. Sondey - offers a significant value to our investors and represents a premium of 35% compared to yesterday's closing share price. For our Long-standing shareholders - he underlined - this transaction achieves a total shareholder return of 700% circa since the 2016 merger of Triton and TAL International» ( of 10 November 2015 and 13 July 2016).
