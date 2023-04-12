Protocol between Inail, MIT and Assoporti on health and safety in port areas

Today the president of Inail, Franco Bettoni, the deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, and the President of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), Rodolfo Giampieri, have signed a three-year protocol for the implementation of joint activities aimed at prevention related occupational diseases and accidents at work port operations and services. The agreement provides, in in particular, the use of simplified instruments and methods for detection of accidents, the initiation of training actions, information and awareness-raising aimed at encouraging prevention in enterprises, and the implementation of Communication and promotion of the culture of health and safety in the workplace, including through the involvement of trade unions and trade associations of the port sector, whose contribution will be fundamental for the achievement of the objectives set out in the Protocol.
As emerges from the analysis of Infor.MO, the surveillance system of fatal and serious accidents at work, in reality dockers workers who are injured are mainly porters and goods handling and warehouse workers, followed drivers of trucks and trucks and mechanics, repairers and machine maintainers on ships. The majority of accidents takes place in operational areas (docks) or roads and storage (yards) of ports, while on ships the most at risk are those affected by loading operations and unloading goods. The most important modes of occurrence Frequent are investments, being the presence of the worker on foot still necessary even in automation production cycles increasing, falls from heights of serious and falls from heights or in depth of the injured person.
"The start of this collaboration - explained the President of Inail Bettoni on the occasion of the signing of the Protocol - will allow important initiatives to be carried out with a view to participation, for a more incisive raising awareness of safety in the workplace, with Particular reference, in this case, to the port sector. The sharing of skills, knowledge, resources and tools is in fact essential to create the foundations of a real culture of prevention'.
'The activities promoted under the Protocol - specified the deputy minister Rixi - constitute a piece important for joint actions for the prevention of accidents on the work in carrying out port activities. Actions that will have an impact on the territories with the stipulation of specific implementation agreements between the regional directorates of Inail and the individual Port Authorities, taking into account the characteristics of these complex work environments. The Protocol also links to a discussion table on safety and working conditions in ports that Minister Matteo Salvini wanted to establish involving all institutions Representatives of the port business sector and of workers'.
"The signing of this agreement - underlined the president of Assoporti Giampieri - reinforces the attention that We all have regard to human capital, the importance of which is Always put in the foreground. Working safely is essential condition for the enhancement and protection of people and with the protocol signed today we confirm this concept. I thank Deputy Minister Rixi for having supported conviction this important initiative and Inail for having shared from the beginning the objective set that today concretizes».