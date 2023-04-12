ESPO reiterates the need for the TEN-T Regulation to recognise the role of ports in the supply of new energy

In view of tomorrow's vote by the Transport Committee of the European Parliament on the compromise agreements reached on the revision of the TEN-T Regulation, the association of European ports has reiterated the need that, in order to decide on their inclusion In the trans-European transport networks, ports are assessed not to only according to the quantity of goods they handle, criterion - specified ESPO - however still valid, but also for their role of centres for the supply of new energy.
The European Sea Ports Organisation recalled that in support of This idea has been tabled by more than 40 amendments tabled by six different political groups calling for I also take into account the crucial role that ports play as hubs in the Green transition and security of supply Europe's energy.
"The role that some ports in Europe are playing in the development, supply and value chain of new energies - highlighted Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary ESPO general - it is immense but can not be measured in terms of tonnes, which is currently the only criterion to be a TEN-T port. ESPO considers that the when TEN-T policy understands and reflects on the fact that whereas the energy transition has a major impact on chains procurement, connectivity, modalities transport and port infrastructure. The time to adapt the TEN-T policy to these new realities and include ports that play an important role in the value of energy. Without these ports, the supply of energy renewable will be hindered.'
In support of this position, it has also taken sides. the wind energy development association WindEurope: 'i ports - recalled the CEO of WindEurope, Giles Dickson - are hubs logistics essential for offshore wind. We can't build offshore wind without expanding and improving European port infrastructures. The TEN-T must recognise this. Many tons of material are moved in and out of ports during storage, assembly and installation of turbines Wind. But it's not the end of the story. The ports guarantee also reliable and safe energy production at sea. But These essential operation and maintenance activities do not are covered by the current criteria for port access to the TEN-T network. Members must address this problem. The TEN-T - Dickson emphasized - should include metrics in line with Europe's decarbonisation targets'.