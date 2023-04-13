In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the container in the port of Los Angeles it is diminished of the -31,5%

In March 2023, the bad trend of the containerized trade in the port of Los Angeles, negative trend which began last August and which in a few months has reported the Californian port of call to enliven levels of traffic years away from the historical monthly records set in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Last month, in fact, the total was equal to to 623 thousand teu, with a strong decrease of -35.0% on March 2022 when the all-time record for this month was set of the year. The substantial reduction was generated both from bending full container flows to disembarkation, and to boarding, attested respectively to 320 thousand teu (- 35.4%) and 98 thousand teu (- 12.1%), both from the decrease of the empty container that are piled to 205 thousand teu (- 41.7%).
Despite the disastrous traffic trend, the port Los Angeles authority continues to see the glass half full And he points out a possible next improvement: "In the first quarter - said the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka - the economic situation has led to a considerable slowdown in global trade. However we are starting to see some signs of improvement. including nine consecutive months of falling inflation. If the volume of traffic in March was lower than in same month last year - added Seroka - the data Preliminary and month-on-month growth indicate that in the Third quarter there may be a slight growth." Slight increase - it is necessary to specify - compared with a third quarter of 2022 when traffic had experienced a decline in -10.9% on the same period of the previous year in which, moreover, the Volumes handled were not particularly high.
In the first trimester of 2023 the American port has enlivened Altogether 1,84 million teu, volume that represents a decrease of -31,5% on the first trimester of 2022 when it had been set the record for this time of year. Landings and embarkation of container full are dropped respective of -30.1% and -7.8% to 941 thousand and 284 thousand teu, while the empty containers are descended of the -40.4% being turned out pairs to 612 thousand teu.