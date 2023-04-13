In the first three months of this year the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports has grown of +10.0%
In March 2023 the increase was +25.8%
San Pietroburgo
April 13, 2023
The association of Russian commercial ports Morport has announced that in the first quarter of 2023 the national port ports of call have Handled 220.2 million tons of goods, with an increase of +10.0% on the first three months of last year. Based on data provided by the association, the growth recorded in the first This year's quarter was essentially generated by the significant increase of +25.8% approximately of traffic enlivened last month compared to the one totaled in March 2022.
Morport specified that in the first three months of 2023 the only traffic of dry goods amounted to 105,4 million tons (+17.0%), of which 51,1 million tons of coal, 12,1 million tons of containerized cargos (- 15.8%), 15.7 million tons of cereals (+106.6%), 5,2 million tons of ferrous metals (- 25.5%), 7,4 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+57.4%), 2,3 million tons of minerals (- 21.6%) and 1,4 million tons of ro-ro cargoes (+7,4%). In the liquid goods sector, the total was 114,8 million tons (+4.2%), including 68,6 million tons of crude oil (+9.2%), 35,0 million tons of refined petroleum products (- 3.3%), 8,9 million tons of liquefied natural gas (- 9.0%) and 1,4 million tons of food products (+30.2%).
In the first quarter of this year the total of goods Exported through Russian ports was 173.9 million of tons (+10.7%) and that of imported goods of 9,5 million tons (- 6.3%). Goods in transit stood at 17.2 million tons (+3.8%) and the traffic of cabotage is State of 19,6 million tons (+18.9%).
Traffic flows in the various port systems regional of the Russian Federation, in the first quarter of 2023 the Arctic Basin ports have enlivened 24,6 million tons of cargos (+2.8%), the ports of the Baltic basin 64,8 million tons (+6.8%), the port ports of call of the Black Sea-Sea basin d'Azov 72,2 million tons (+18.6%), the ports of the basin of the Caspian 1,6 million tons (+28.5%) and the ports of the basin of the Far East 57,0 million tons (+6.6%).
In March alone of this year the goods exported have totaled 62,5 million tons (+24.8% on March 2022), those in import 3,5 million tons (+25.0%), the goods in transit 6,5 million tons (+30.5%) and goods 7.3 million tons (+29.7%). The total number of dry goods was 40,0 million tons (+43.9%) and that of liquid goods of 39,9 million tons (+12.0%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher