Hupac will operate a shuttle train between the intermodal terminals of Busto Arsizio and Interporto Padova

Next Tuesday the intermodal operator Hupac will activate a shuttle train between the intermodal terminals of Busto Arsizio and Interporto Padova. The Chiasso-based company explained that the new service will be realized with three weekly departures in both directions and its objective will be to facilitate the modal shift of national traffic in northern Italy. In addition The link will also be made in consideration of the repeated and frequent work on the Mannheim railway line - Karlsruhe - Basel via Switzerland and upcoming works on the Brenner and Tarvisio lines, with the consequent suspension of the Duisburg-Pordenone service.
The train will depart from the Busto Arsizio terminal on on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, days in which they will take place also departures from the Interporto of Padua.