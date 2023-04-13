Russia's FESCO is studying a maritime service between Tunisia and Russia

The Russian transport and logistics group FESCO has announced that have the possible activation of a link under study maritime between Tunisia and Russia. The President of FESCO Transportation Group, Andrey Severilov, discussed the project with Héla Hanachi, head of the Moscow office of the Tunisian Centre de Promotion des Exportations (CEPEX), with which it agreed to conduct a study on the possibility of establishing a Service for the shipment of food and agricultural products in refrigerated container from Tunisia.