Inaugurated the new passenger terminal of the port of Porto Empedocle

Today in the port of Porto Empedocle was inaugurated the New passenger terminal built with a project of the amount total of 3.25 million euros which is among those definitively admitted to funding under the Action and Cohesion complementary to the OP Infrastructures and Networks 2014-2020 (CAP 2014/2020)- AXIS C - C.2 - Line Action 2 - C.2 - Action Line 2.
On the ground floor of the new building were located the ticket offices, the waiting room, the local State Police, the luggage storage, tourist information office, newsagent and related services, while on the upper floor the offices of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Western and a local coffee shop. The new area includes a parking that will offer space for over 20 cars and ten bike sharing stalls.
"Finally - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Pasqualino Monti, on the occasion of today's inauguration - also Porto Empedocle can confirm, next to the commercial one, its vocation as a passenger port, both for cabotage national towards the Pelagie that of natural cruise hub of niche at the center of a territory with a historical-cultural offer of world level with sites such as the Valley of the Temples and the Scala dei Turks'. Monti recalled that in Porto Empedocle are in Course and in the planning phase other interventions: «We - has explained - now we will focus our efforts on accommodation of the Crispi pier and on the dredging of the seabed of the port. We already have freed the areas for logistics related to commercial traffic, sector in which we are getting unexpected numbers: 2023 will be A year of surprises, we are satisfied. The work to be done is So much, and ambitious, and also the regasification terminal project, in modern and sustainable terms, will have to be taken in consideration. Today we have the logistics platform for Argo and Cassiopeia deposits with its own area also in Porto Empedocle And, to ensure the future and volumes of this port, we must have a commercial traffic as stable as possible'.