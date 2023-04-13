Successful sea trials of the luxury cruise ship Explora I
The Explora Journeys unit will be christened on July 8th in Civitavecchia
Ginevra
April 13, 2023
Explora I, the new 63,900 luxury cruise ship gross tons of the company Explora Journeys which is under construction in the Monfalcone shipyard of Fincantieri, has successfully completed sea trials and is preparing to become the first unit of a fleet of the company of MSC group which will be composed of six luxury ships all Made by Gruppo Navalmeccanico Italiano.
After the positive outcome of the sea trials, Explora I will be Now undergoing a series of final preparations. The ceremony of baptism of the ship will take place on July 8 in Civitavecchia and will be followed by the maiden voyage that will depart on the 17th July from the port of Southampton, UK, for an itinerary 15 nights through the Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle to Copenhagen, Denmark.
