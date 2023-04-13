First biofuel bunkering operation in the Mediterranean Sea

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Corsica Sardinia Ferries have announced that it has carried out the first bunkering operation of biofuel in the Mediterranean Sea, from a port French. During the operation, carried out in the port of Toulon, 100 tons of biofuel, composed of diesel fuel (MGO) and 30% biomolecules (FAME - methyl ester of second generation fatty acids) produced from used cooking oils and ISCC certified, have been delivered by truck to the ro-ro ship Mega Express Two
. The Two companies found that, according to a well-to-wake estimate, This biofuel allows a reduction of about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to a marine fuel conventional.