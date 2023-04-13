Rasmussen (BIMCO): Large new build orders will soon drive a significant change in the container shipping market

Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst at the association international shipowner BIMCO, has taken stock of the evolution the capacity of the global container ship fleet highlighting that significant events will occur in the coming years changes, so persistent is the "hunger" for new shipowners' ships despite the collapse in freight value Maritime. Rasmussen noted that over the past decade orders were issued for a total capacity of to 8,61 million teu, equal to the capacity ordered in the previous 30 quarters, and that the order book, increasing Consecutively for ten quarters, it reached a new record in each of the last four quarters and currently, being equal to 7,54 million teu, is pairs to 28,9% of the fleet existing. Rasmussen noted that the consistent orderbook will result in significant fleet growth, with Deliveries scheduled for the remainder of this year and for the 2024 which currently are pairs to 5,03 million teu. Rasmussen specified that during this period BIMCO believes that ships will be scrapped and recycled for a capacity of Almost a million TEU. From this it turns out that soon the fleet It could therefore exceed for the first time the 30 million teu of capacity, with an increase of +16% compared to today.
In his analysis, Rasmussen also noted that with the Delivery of new ships Fuel types will also increase used by container ships: 57% of capacity in Terms of teu of the ships included in the order book - HA explained - is represented by container ships capable of use alternative fuel fuels to only 10% in the current fleet. In particular, in the coming years they will delivered the first ships that will use methanol and The first ships using ammonia will also be launched. That means that five different ones could soon be used fuels: low and high sulphur fuel oil, gas natural liquefied, methanol and ammonia.
Rasmussen also highlighted the expected continued increase. of the ownership share of the maritime carrier fleet: if ten years ago the ownership share of the capacity of the fleet held by these operators had reached a minimum Being 50%, it has since risen to 61%. In the coming years - specified Rasmussen - this quota will increase further given that 65% of portfolio capacity Orders is controlled by maritime carriers. In his analysis Rasmussen pointed out that many of the larger ships of properties of non-operational shipowners are fixed with long-term rental contracts and are increasingly alone Smaller vessels operating in the charter market short term. BIMCO's chief analyst noted that therefore, also in view of the increase in their share of ownership, the ability of maritime carriers to take advantage of the market of time rental to quickly adjust capacity of their fleet is dwindling.