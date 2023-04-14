In the first quarter of 2023, there were 27 acts of piracy against ships, the lowest number since 1993.

In the first quarter of 2023, 27 acts of piracy against ships, number of incidents which is the lowest since 1993. Piracy Reporting highlights this Centre of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) underlining in the at the same time the need for the presence to be maintained continuous, consistent and coordinated naval forces used for countering piracy at regional and international level, presence of military ships that also acts as a deterrent.
As part of the 27 accidents that occurred in the first three months of This year, compared to 37 in the first quarter of 2022, in 24 Attacks (34 in the first quarter of last year) pirates are managed to board the assaulted ships. Plus two ships (2) have been the subject of attempted attacks that have been foiled the timely reaction of the crews, while the pirates are managed to seize a ship (1) and its crew. IMB has It also pointed out that, despite the decrease in the number of Incidents, even in the first quarter of 2023 the level of violence He remained elevated with six crew members kidnapped, two Seafarers taken hostage, two others threatened and a seafarer Attacked.
The latest report from the Piracy Reporting Centre states that in the Gulf of Guinea, an area where shares had recently increased of the pirates, in the first three months of this year only occurred five accidents compared to eight in the first three months of 2022 and 16 in the first quarter of 2021. In the Singapore Strait, where Almost 30% of accidents occurred in the first quarter of the 2023, eight acts of piracy were reported compared to 15 in first three months of last year. About 33% of accidents totals occurred in South America, with the area of anchorage of Callao, Peru, which continues to be particularly at risk with five incidents reported in the first three months of 2023.