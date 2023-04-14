In 2023 the port of Koper plans to enliven 1.089.000 container (+7%)

Luka Koper, the company that manages the port of Koper, predicts that in 2023 the Slovenian port of call will handle 23.3 million tons of goods, volume similar to that totaled last year (
of 12 January
2023). In the annual report for 2022, published Today by the company and approved yesterday by the Supervisory Board, it is also included the forecast of the expected containerized trade in the 2023 which, according to estimates, will be pairs to 1,089,000 teu, with a growth of +7% on 2022. In addition, this year it is planned a traffic of 760,000 cars, down by -55% on 2022.