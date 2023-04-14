In the T. Mariotti shipyard took place the traditional Seabourn Pursuit
coin ceremony, The second ultra-luxury "Expedition" ship sister of Seabourn Venture
which is intended for cruises Antarctic. At the end of next July the plant Navalmeccanico Genovese will deliver the new ship to Seabourn company. Starting next August 12 Seabourn Pursuit
will make five cruises in the Mediterranean before to undertake two voyages across the Atlantic and the Caribbean. The next October 10 the ship will arrive in Barbados from where He will begin his "expedition" journeys bringing the guests in the most remote corners of the world, heading to south to explore the coasts of South America, the Amazon and Antarctica until the end of March 2024.
Seabourn Pursuit, which is 170 meters long, is Purpose-built for different environments according to standards PC6 Polar Class and is equipped with hardware and technologies cutting-edge to be able to navigate in every corner of the world.