MSC's Dragon service suspended due to the pandemic returns to Italian ports

This morning, with the arrival of the container ship MSC Sola
at container terminal PSA SECH in the port of Genoa, is back in the Ligurian port of call the Dragon line service of the group MSC that had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The link was reactivated on March 15 by Shanghai and the rotation of the weekly service makes stopovers at ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Ashdod, Naples, La Spezia, Genova, Fos, Barcellona, King Abdullah, Singapore, Shanghai
The MSC Group MSC ship Sola was built In 2008, it is over 360 meters long and 46 meters wide and has a Capacity of containerized cargos pairs to 11.300 teu.