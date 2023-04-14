In the first trimester the traffic of the container enlivened from the group terminalista Chinese CMPort is dropped of -4.2%

In the first three months of this year the port terminals of the group China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) of Hong Kong have Container traffic handled over 31.7 million TEU, with a decrease of -4,2% regarding the first trimester of 2022, of which more than 23,6 million teu (- 4.4%) enlivened in the ports Chinese, including Taiwan, and 8,1 million teu (- 3.4%) in the terminals of the group in foreign ports. In the first quarter of 2023 the only Terminal Link, the joint venture 49% owned by CMPort and the 51% from the shipowning group French CMA CGM, has enlivened 6,1 million teu (-4.5%).
Moreover, in the first three months of 2023 the port terminals of the Hong Kong group have enlivened a bulk traffic equal to 130,4 million tons (- 7.6%).