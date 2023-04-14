Moby took delivery of the flagship Moby Fantasy

Today the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International Co. (GSI) delivered to the Italian shipping company Moby the ferry Moby Fantasy
which, with a capacity of approx. 2,500 passengers and more than 3,800 linear meters (1,300 passenger cars or 300 trucks), is one of the most great in the world. The unit, which is the first of two ships twins ordered from GSI, has a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, is 237 meters long and 32 meters wide.
Moby Fantasy, the new flagship of the fleet of the Moby, will be placed on the route that connects the ports of Livorno and Olbia.