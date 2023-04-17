Slight recovery of containerized trade in the port of Singapore in March

In the first trimester of 2023 the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is diminished of -1,6% being piled to 143,6 million tonnes compared to 146.0 million in the same period of last year. The decline was generated by the reduction of container cargo loads that is taking place since August 2021, a negative trend that stopped in March 2023 when it is was recorded an increase of +3.2% of this type of Loads. In the first three months of this year container traffic has been pairs to 82,8 million tons (- 5.7%) with a handling of containers attested to 9,009,374 teu (- 0.7%). On the other hand, other types of goods are growing, with goods which totalled 6.6 million tonnes (+15.6%), the oil bulk 48,5 million tons (+2.3%) and the other bulk 5,7 million tons (+14.2%).
In March alone of this year the Asian port has handled a total of 50.2 million tons of cargoes, with a progression of +3.2% on March 2022. Goods in containers They have been 30,7 million tons (+3.2%) with a handling of containers pairs to 3.335.462 teu (+8.0%). More consistent The increase in conventional goods rose to 2.4 million tons (+22.8%). The oil bulk is dropped of -0,3% to 15.1 million tonnes, while other bulk cargoes grew +13.3% to 2,0 million tons.