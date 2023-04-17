In the first three months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Turkish ports is diminished of the -7,5%

In the first quarter of this year, the reduction in freight traffic handled by the ports of the Turkey started in the previous quarter. In the first three months of the 2023 the total was 125.2 million tons, with a reduction of -7.5% on the corresponding period of 2022. If the import traffic remained unchanged being amounted to 61.3 million tons, export traffic is dropped of -19.4% coming down to 30,2 million tons and in cabotage and
transit amounted respectively to 15.3 million tons (- 3.9%) and 18.3 million tons (- 11.0%).
With regard to container traffic alone, in the first three months of 2023 the Turkish ports have enlivened a total equal to 2.841.440 teu, with a decrease of -10.8%. Very accentuated, for The third consecutive quarterly period, the reduction in traffic containerized to and from Italy which was equal to 124,828 teu (-26.7%).