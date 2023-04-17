For the first time in Germany, two cruise ships used a cold ironing system at the same time

For the first time in a German port two ships from Cruise have simultaneously used a cold plant ironing to connect to the ground electricity network and thus turn off on-board engines reducing emissions. It took place yesterday in the port of Rostock when the ships AIDAsol and AIDAmar
of AIDA Cruises (Carnival group) have connected to the system of shore power and this more than ten years after the first connection to the shore power grid of a ship at berth in a European port always built by an AIDA Cruises ship at the Altona cruise terminal in the port of Hamburg.