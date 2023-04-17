The Mare Global Forum will take place in Genoa on 25 and 26 May

On 25 and 26 May in Genoa will take place the Mare Global Forum, the first event organized by Centro Giuseppe Bono, the new study center named after the manager recently deceased who led the Fincantieri group (
of 18 January
2023). The Forum will be held annually and will aim to build a common platform of dialogue and exchange of experiences that produces synergies, collaboration, and therefore employment in a sector that presents Extensive room for growth.
The official constitution of the association, soon destined to lead to a foundation named after Giuseppe Bono, is was presented today by the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, and the knight of labor Massimo Ponzellini. President of the new Centre is Ponzellini, honorary president Bucci, vice president is Admiral Sergio Biraghi, former Chief of Staff of the Navy. The founders' committee also includes the children of Giuseppe Bono, Nicola and Emanuela; Piero Gnudi, Tonino Gozzi, Manfredi Lefebvre, Fabrizio Palenzona, Fabrizio Palermo, Alessandro Salini, Flavio Siniscalchi, Pierfrancesco Vago. The secretariat is was entrusted to the lawyer Luigi Greco, while the direction and the operational coordination to Bruno Dardani.
The new Centre is already planning a second Public event: a summit of the world capitals of the sea that takes place will also be held in Genoa with the involvement of important financial entities with a view to identifying common systems of Financing right in the port cities.