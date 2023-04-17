A new rail service has been inaugurated between the Austrian intermodal terminal of Kapfenberg and the port of Trieste
Goods from RHI Magnesita facilities will be transported to the TMT terminal at the Julian port to be loaded onto MSC ships
Kapfenberg
April 17, 2023
Today, at the Austrian intermodal terminal Montan Terminal Kapfenberg, a new connection has been inaugurated railway with the port of Trieste built mainly for the transport of cargo from Austrian factories in Veitsch and Breitenau of RHI Magnesita, a leading Vienna-based company in the field of refractory products. The service is realized in collaboration with Medway and Medlog, the intermodal companies of the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) that in the port of call Giuliano controls the Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT). The goods loaded in Kapfenberg will arrive at the port of Trieste and will be loaded on MSC container ships for be transported all over the world, new flow of shipments intended to supplant the one currently carried out by RHI Magnesita with road transport to the northern European ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam and towards the Adriatic port of Koper.
