Accession of Italy to the Additional Protocol to the CMR Convention

Yesterday the Council of Ministers approved a draft law ratifying the accession of Italy to the Additional Protocol of the Convention on the Contract of Carriage International Road Freight (CMR), relating to the letter of electronic car, concluded in Geneva on 20 February 2008. The CMR regulates various legal aspects relating to international transport on the road and, in particular, regulates civil law relations for international carriage (including rights and obligations of the parties, the responsibility of the sender and the carrier). The Additional Protocol, designed to facilitate legal support the use of electronic consignment notes does not modify the substantive provisions already in force but provides a framework Additional legal for the digitisation of letters of car, integrating the Convention to facilitate the compilation optional consignment note through recording and electronic data management.
I applaud the accession to the Additional Protocol of the CMR from part of the government came from the Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality: «we are truly satisfied - commented the president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi - the approval by the Council of Ministers of the draft Law of Accession of Italy to the Additional Protocol of the Convention on the CMR, news that our country has been waiting for years and which as ALIS we have repeatedly urged as a measure urgent need to be adopted for the digitization and simplification of transport sector. We now hope for a rapid parliamentary procedure. in order to reach the final vote on the draft of the law, also in line with the provisions of the PNRR reform called its own Simplification of Logistic Procedures and digitization of documents'. "Our country - has added Grimaldi - needs an acceleration in the path of Digital transition of the logistics chain and we are therefore convinced that adopting the electronic CMR in Italy too, a tool already in use in many EU and non-EU countries, it will represent an important step forward for competitiveness and the efficiency of our transport companies'.