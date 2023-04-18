testata inforMARE

In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the harbour system of Antwerp-Bruges is dropped of -4,5%
The port authority expects an improvement in the coming months
Anversa
April 18, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods enlivened by the port system of Antwerp-Bruges is Diminished of the -4,5% being piled to 68,7 million tons compared to 72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Only Growing commodity item was that of liquid bulk which totalled 23.0 million tonnes, with a slight increase of +0.5% which represents a continuation of the Positive trend started in the first quarter of 2021. Loads containerized, on the other hand, continued to follow the trend towards reduction started in the last quarter of 2021 and in the first three months of 2023 stood at 33.8 million tons (-6.6%), with container handling that is turned out pairs to 3,1 million teu (- 5.7%). The Rolling cargoes with 5,4 million tons (- 0.2%) and goods conventional with 2,5 million tons (- 19.8%), so as dry bulk with 3,9 million tons (- 7.3%). The Handling of new cars recorded an increase in +4.8% rising to 950 thousand vehicles.

The managing director of the system's port authority Belgian docker, Jacques Vandermeiren, has specified that, despite the disappointing results recorded in the first quarter of 2023, the Full-year outlook remains positive, and this on the basis for the reduction in energy prices, improvement in the Chinese economy and signs that indicate a recovery of the containerized maritime transport sector.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The EU Parliament has definitively approved the inclusion in the ETS of shipping greenhouse gas emissions
The EU Parliament has definitively approved the inclusion in the ETS of shipping greenhouse gas emissions
Strasbourg
ECSA, welcome calls for ETS proceeds to return to the maritime sector to support adoption of clean fuels and promote innovation
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Mattioli (The Federation of the Sea) : for decarbonisation of shipping it is indispensable to allocate large resources in research
Rome
Shipping will start paying for carbon tax starting in 2025 while other transport sectors responsible for emitting more than six times more will start paying since 2028, the company said.
CMA CGM in talks to buy Bolloré Logistics for five billion euros
LOGISTICA
CMA CGM in talks to buy Bolloré Logistics for five billion euros
Puteaux / Marseille
Last year the logistics activities of the Bollore group generated record revenues of 7.11 billion euros (+ 41.1%).
In the first three months of 2023, the traffic of the containers handled by COSCO Shipping Ports decreased by -4.0%
PORTI
In the first three months of 2023, the traffic of the containers handled by COSCO Shipping Ports decreased by -4.0%
Hong Kong
Cali -5.1% in Chinese ports and -1.5% in foreign ports
A new train service between the Austrian intermodal terminal in Kapfenberg and the port of Trieste
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A new train service between the Austrian intermodal terminal in Kapfenberg and the port of Trieste
Kapfenberg
The goods of RHI Magnesita's establishments will be transported to the TMT terminal of the Julian stopover to be loaded onto MSC vessels
ASSOCIATIONS
On 25 and May 26 in Genoa, the Global Forum Sea will take place
Genoa
It will be the first event organized by the new Centro Giuseppe Bono
In the first quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -8.4%
PORTI
In the first quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -8.4%
Hong Kong
In March alone, 1.29 million teu (-9.8%) were handled.
For the first time in Germany, two cruise ships have simultaneously used a cold ironing plant.
PORTI
For the first time in Germany, two cruise ships have simultaneously used a cold ironing plant.
Rostock
It happened yesterday in the port of Rostock with the ships "AIDAsol" and "AIDAmar" by AIDA Cruises
Mild resumption of containerized traffic in Singapore port in March
PORTI
Mild resumption of containerized traffic in Singapore port in March
Singapore
In the first three months of this year, the Asian port climber handled 9,009,374 teu (-0.7%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Moby took over the flagship Moby Fantasy
Guangzhou
With a capacity of 2,500 passengers and 3,800 linear meters of loads, it is one of the world's largest ro-pax
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In the first three months of 2023, the volume of containers transported by Evergreen vessels dropped by -2.6%
In the first quarter of 2023, there were 27 acts of piracy against ships, the lowest number since 1993.
PIRACY
In the first quarter of 2023, there were 27 acts of piracy against ships, the lowest number since 1993.
London / Kuala Lumpur
The International Maritime Bureau stresses the need to maintain a naval force of contrast and deterrence
The TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament has adopted its position on the TEN-T Regulation
INSTITUTIONS
The TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament has adopted its position on the TEN-T Regulation
Brussels
Reiterates the need to complete the main projects of the Core network by the end of 2030
First biofuel bunkering operation in the Mediterranean Sea
MARITIME TRANSPORT
First biofuel bunkering operation in the Mediterranean Sea
Go Ligure
It was carried out by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Corsica Sardinia Ferries in the port of Toulon
The new passenger terminal at the port of Porto Empedocle has been inaugurated.
PORTI
The new passenger terminal at the port of Porto Empedocle has been inaugurated.
Port Empedocle
Investment of the total amount of 3.25 million euros
PORTI
In the first three months of this year, the traffic of goods in Russian ports grew by 10.0% percent
St. Petersburg
In March 2023, the increase was 25.8% percent.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Russia's FESCO has been studying a maritime service between Tunisia and Russia
Moscow
Tunisian food and agricultural products would be imported
PORTI
ESPO reiterates the need for the TEN-T Regulation to recognise the role of ports in the supply of new energy
Brussels
Ryckbost : The time has come to adapt the TEN-T policy to these new realities and include the ports that play an important role in the energy value chain
INDUSTRY
Brookfield buys Triton with a transaction in cash and shares worth 13.3 billion
Hamilton
Sondey : The sale price represents a premium of 35% compared to the closing price of yesterday's shares
PORTI
Joint venture between Italy's Sapir and Swiss Swiss Marine Holding
Lugano
It will offer integrated logistics services having as fulcrum the port of Ravenna
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Meeting between the summits of the International Chamber of Shipping and the China Shipowners ' Association
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Strong decline in monthly revenue of Yang Ming and WHL
Taipei
In March 2023 recorded decreases of -65.9% and -64.0% respectively
PSA will acquire control of Turkish logistics group Alisan
LOGISTICA
PSA will acquire control of Turkish logistics group Alisan
Singapore
Deal to buy 75% of the company's capital
PORTI
The terminalists are ready to challenge the measures of increase in the canons of the AdSP
Rome
The president of Assiterminal pointed out that despite the demands, the indexation mechanism has not been changed
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Nova Marine Carriers enters the gas market for the first time
Lugano
Rented the LNG ship "Dapeng Princess"
AUTOTRANSPORT
Accession of Italy to the Additional Protocol of the CMR Convention
Rome
Grimaldi (ALIS) : The news that our country has been waiting for years
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Catania a conference on digitalization and cyber security
Catania
It is organized by the AdSP of the East Sicily Sea in partnership with Leonardo
PORTI
PORTI
Work at the port of Brindisi, acquitted the President of the AdSP
Rome
Giampieri (Assoports) : satisfaction with the acquittal that confirms the correctness of its action
PORTI
Ceremony of the Seabourn Pursuit Money
Successfully concluded the evidence at sea of the luxury cruise ship Explora I
In the first quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles decreased by -31.5%
Launched in Egypt a new Viking river cruise ship
New historical record of monthly container traffic marked by Trieste Marine Terminal
In February the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -7.9%
