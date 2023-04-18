In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the harbour system of Antwerp-Bruges is dropped of -4,5%

In the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods enlivened by the port system of Antwerp-Bruges is Diminished of the -4,5% being piled to 68,7 million tons compared to 72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Only Growing commodity item was that of liquid bulk which totalled 23.0 million tonnes, with a slight increase of +0.5% which represents a continuation of the Positive trend started in the first quarter of 2021. Loads containerized, on the other hand, continued to follow the trend towards reduction started in the last quarter of 2021 and in the first three months of 2023 stood at 33.8 million tons (-6.6%), with container handling that is turned out pairs to 3,1 million teu (- 5.7%). The Rolling cargoes with 5,4 million tons (- 0.2%) and goods conventional with 2,5 million tons (- 19.8%), so as dry bulk with 3,9 million tons (- 7.3%). The Handling of new cars recorded an increase in +4.8% rising to 950 thousand vehicles.
The managing director of the system's port authority Belgian docker, Jacques Vandermeiren, has specified that, despite the disappointing results recorded in the first quarter of 2023, the Full-year outlook remains positive, and this on the basis for the reduction in energy prices, improvement in the Chinese economy and signs that indicate a recovery of the containerized maritime transport sector.