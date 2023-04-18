In the first three months of the 2023 traffic of the container enlivened by COSCO Shipping Ports is diminished of -4,0%
Declines of -5.1% in Chinese ports and -1.5% in foreign ports
Hong Kong
April 18, 2023
In the first quarter of 2023 container traffic enlivened by COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalista company of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., it is decreased of -4.0% being pairs to 23,42 million teu compared to 24.39 million in the first three months of last year. One Terminals suffered the sharpest decline of the company located in Chinese ports that in the period January-March of this year they have enlivened 15,77 million teu (-5.1%), while the containerized trade in the harbour terminals Foreign of COSCO Shipping Ports is amounted to 7,65 million TEU (-1.5%). Among the latter, APM Terminals Vado and Reefer Terminal, the subsidiaries operating in the Italian port of Vado Ligurian, they have enlivened respectively over 69 thousand teu (+54.6%) and 14 thousand teu (- 15.8%).
