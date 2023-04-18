The terminal operators are ready to challenge the measures of increase of the concessionary fees of the AdSP

The indexation of state concessionary fees that, with the current mechanism, would lead to increase of +36% their amount does not stand and, without answers from the government, we will proceed to challenge the measures of the Authorities of Port system, "and then let's see what happens". It has affirmed today by the president of the Italian Association of Terminal Operators Portuali (Assiterminal), Luca Becce, interviewed by the president of the The international Propeller Clubs, Umberto Masucci, on the occasion of the comparison with the national maritime cluster on the theme "Portualità Italy at the service of the country" organized in Rome, at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea, from the association of terminal operators.
To Masucci, who recalled that in recent days Assomarinas, The Association of Italian Marinas, announced the Decision to challenge the Ministerial Decree on the increase in State property fees ( of 7 April 2023), Becce specified that Assiterminal already since last year, after the first increase due to the mechanisms in be, has initiated a dialogue with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport asking to proceed to identify new criteria. "We all know - specified Becce - how it is outward journey: the stop of the Quirinale on the decree-law extensions has blocked all; Hence the proposal to apply the increase only on the measure minimum fees as determined annually by the Ministry. To today - complained the president of Assiterminal - we are at a standstill".