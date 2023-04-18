PSA will acquire control of the Turkish logistics group Alisan
Agreement to buy 75% of the company's capital
Singapore
April 18, 2023
The terminalista group PSA International of Singapore has signed An agreement to buy 75% of the logistics group's capital Turkish Alisan. The Istanbul-based family-run company has over 1,600 employees and 39 warehouses and is active mainly in the FMCG, products chemicals, automotive and agri-food products.
"Today - said the vice president of Alisan, Banu Damla Alisan - we are taking our biggest step Forward in our 38 years of company and family history. This acquisition is the best solution for both companies and in particular for Alisan, as it means the concretization of our future growth strategy. It's a new Chapter that allows us to move forward and to advance the Our services and activities on a global scale much wider."
