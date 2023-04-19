Yesterday in the Ulsan shipyard of the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has taken over the Great Antwerp
, the first of six ro-ro multipurpose units commissioned just over two years ago to the company South Korean navalmeccanica (
of 24 February
2021). The ship inaugurates the new class called "G5", evolution of the previous class of units ro-ro multipurpose "G4" built by the same shipyard and taken over by Grimaldi between 2014 and 2015.
250 meters long, 38 meters wide and with a deadweight of 45,684 tons, ships of class "G5" can transport 4,700 linear meters of rolling goods, 2,500 CEU (CAR equivalent unit) and 2,000 container teu. Compared to the previous one class "G4", the new units have a capacity rolling stock unchanged, while that for container.
Among the innovative solutions for energy efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of the ship, Great Antwerp is prepared for the supply of electricity from land during mooring, which constitutes, where available, a green alternative to fuel consumption fossils during port stops. Great Antwerp is capable of reducing CO2 emissions per tonne transported Up to 43% compared to other ro-ro multipurpose ships in the fleet Grimaldi.
All G5 class units will be delivered between 2023 and 2024 and intended for use on routes operated by the Grimaldi group between Northern Europe and West Africa.