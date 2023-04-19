FIATA and GSF indicate what should be the minimum level of data security and confidentiality in the digitization of commercial traffic

In a joint statement by FIATA and Global Shippers Forum, the International federation and the non-profit society that represent freight forwarders and shippers, asked for better Data protection and confidentiality standards in systems digital that allow the negotiation of shipping terms, and transport and their reservation. In the opinion of the two organizations, the minimum level of security and confidentiality of data that trading and booking platforms should use, and Incorporate into their User Agreement is the one defined in the new publication "Charter for Protection and Governance of Data in International Trade" elaborated by FIATA and GSF.
FIATA and GSF have specified that the new Charter, approved by Both organizations, should constitute the first Declaration of Platform Users' Rights for Sectors trade and logistics. Specifying that «WIND commits to allow the passage of trade from analog form to the digital one in order to increase efficiency and resilience of global supply chains', the Director-General of FIATA, Stéphane Graber, pointed out that "in the context of of this transition the interoperability between the platform and Their credibility among users are essential for the success. This requires clear and fair rules on exchange. of data to protect confidentiality and ensure trust between the parties involved'.
'The digitalisation of international trade and transport documents - added the secretary general of GSF, James Hookham - offers huge savings and benefits for all parties of the supply chain, but the storage and processing of data involves risks of their loss, dispersion and non-use authorized that could compromise patterns and trends commercially sensitive'.