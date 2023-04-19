Last night the shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci has hosted, on board the ship Allegra
, the third edition of the charity gala "Sport in support of the different ability", the event conceived by Agostino Banchi and organized by the Genoese Rotary in favor of CometaBlu, the foundation born in 2021 by the will of Angsa Liguria APS (section regional of the National Association of Parents People with Autism) to respond to the needs of families that increasingly need structured and shared paths for their family members with a view to targeted planning the identification of wide-ranging life projects that can offer occupational activities to children every day, workshops, moments of free time and paths of autonomy Housing.
The event, which had the patronage of the Region Liguria, has sold out with about 600 participants and has collected 25 thousand euros. In the previous two editions (2018 and 2019) the very successful charity event had involved respectively 260 and 400 participants and permission to finance, through the sums some projects of the ANGSA Liguria Foundation, such as Example the "weekend project", an ambitious program which allows teens to experiment with new activities without parents immersing them in a dimension of sharing and friendship.