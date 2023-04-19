Assiterminal board has been renewed

This morning the assembly of the Italian Association of Terminal Operators Portuali (Assiterminal) has renewed the board of the organization confirming president Luca Becce, welcoming The proposal of the outgoing Governing Council to extend its mandate for the purpose of managing the contract renewal process National collective of port workers and always define better the structure of Assiterminal in the associative panorama of sector.
The new board of directors, in addition to Luca Becce, is composed of Vice Presidents Alessandro Becce (FHP Holdings), Tomaso Cognolato (Terminal Napoli Spa), Alfredo Scalisi (LSCT) and Antonio Musso (Grendi Trasporti Marittimi) and by the directors Antonio Barbara (HHLA), Daniele Marchiori (PSA Vecon), Carlo Merli (FHP), Roberto Ferrari (PSA), Giulio Schenone (PSA), Lanfranco Carlini (ACT), Giancarlo Acciaro (SeaLog), Maurizio Anselmo (TSG), Raffaella del Prete (GPH), Eric Gerritsen (Costa), Andrea Morandi (ASE), Marco Dalli (CILP), Silvio Garrè (Porto Petroli Ge), Giordano B. Guerrini (Newcoop Log.), Michele Giromini (MDC), Antonio Pandolfo (EST), Giorgio Blanco (Savona Trm Auto), Ivo Blandina (COMET) and David La Rosa (Trajan). The new Governing Council also has confirmed director Alessandro Ferrari for a further four years and the team of auditors.
In addition, the assembly of the association approved the budget 2022 and the budget for 2023 and noted that 2022 is state a record year in the history of Assiterminal for number of associated companies and terminals and port companies represented in the Italian ports. Also in consideration of the increase in members and the growing demand for participation in associative life, the shareholders' meeting decided to proceed with the amendment of the Articles of Association expanding from 19 to 24 the audience of members of the board directive and increasing the number of deputies from three to four Presidents.