Bad start to 2023 for the port of Barcelona

weakening freight traffic growth enlivened by the port of Barcelona in the last quarter of 2022, very marked weakening also in view of the decrease in volumes handled in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Catalan port of call began 2023 Very badly, recording double-digit declines in all months of period. The Port Authority of Barcelona has specified that The decrease recorded in the first quarter of 2023 is the As a result of the contraction in trade that is currently taking place all over the world and that is being reflected on the whole of the ports of the region.
In the first quarter of this year the loads passed through The Spanish port are totaled to 15,31 million tons, with a decrease of -12,6% on the first three months of the 2022. Accentuated the reduction of miscellaneous goods to 10.71 million tons (- 10.3%), of which 8,05 million tons of Containerized cargos (-12.7%) totaled with handling of containers pairs to 769.709 teu (- 12.3%), including 469.555 teu in import-export (-4.4%) and 300,155 teu in transit (-22.3%), and 2.66 million tons of conventional goods (- 2.3%). Even more Significant decrease in liquid bulk amounted to 3.31 million tons (- 24.3%), of which 2,34 million tons of hydrocarbons (-28.2%) - including 894 thousand tonnage of natural gas (- 7.9%), 740 thousand tons of oil (- 40.7%), 430 thousand tons of diesel (- 15.0%) and 218 thousand tons of gasoline (- 49.6%) - and 970 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (- 12.8%) - included 394 thousand tons of biofuels (- 24.2%), 300 thousand tons of chemical products (- 9.4%), 255 thousand tons of oils and fats (+12.1%) and 16 thousand tons of natural and artificial fertilizers (+10,4%) -. In the solid bulk sector, traffic is Grown of +7.6% going up to 1,28 million tons, including 442 thousand tons of soybeans (+12.3%), 272 thousand tons of cement and clinker (+38.9%), 201 thousand tons of cereals and flour (- 12.8%), 169 thousand tons of salt (+64.3%) and 116 thousand tons of potash (-24.5%). New car traffic recorded a recovery of +99.6% having been enlivened 197 thousand vehicles.
In the first three months of this year, the resumption of passenger traffic which was 515 thousand people (+104.4%), of which 290 thousand crocieristi (+211.4%) and 224 thousand ferry passengers (+41.5%).
The overall decrease of the -12,6% of the traffic of the goods marked in the first quarter of 2023 it was generated by decreases of -10.7%, -11.6% and -15.1% recorded respectively in the past months of January, February and March compared to the same months of 2022.