Solved at the port of Genoa the problems of disembarkation of seafarers of non-European nationality

The problems of landing of the seafarers of non-European nationality. He made it known with Satisfaction of the Association of Genoese Maritime Agents Assagenti announcing the positive outcome of a meeting held at the offices of the WTC between the association and the Police of maritime and air border of Genoa to analyze motivations and effects of the circular of 13 April that seemed to put at risk the operation of these landings. Assagenti explained that, with a view to maximizing the primary need for the safety of the port without reducing its operational efficiency, the question will be addressed by a further explanatory note, illustrated by Lorenzo Manso, first director of the Border Police, who will come issued in days by the Police and that better details the procedures that can be adopted. Noting that the new criteria do not will impact on the operation of ships, ensuring possibility of overnight stay of seafarers on the territory If necessary, great satisfaction was expressed by the representatives of the Crew Management Commission of Assagenti, which have assured the willingness to adhere to a policy of increasing prevention in the control of repatriation of extra seafarers EU-
"Genoa - commented the president of Assagenti, Paolo Pessina - proves once again to be a port where, in the respect for roles, dialogue and collaboration between the public and private, it is at the highest levels, allowing you to reconcile the safety of citizens and workers with the efficiency of its first industry'.