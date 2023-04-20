In the first three months of this year the traffic of the goods in the port of Algeciras is dropped of -4,6%
The containers have been pairs to 1.119.734 teu (- 3.5%)
Algeciras
April 20, 2023
After four consecutive quarters of growth, with a remarkable attenuation of the positive trend in the last two quarterly periods, in the first three months of 2023 the traffic of the goods in the port of Algeciras is diminished of -4,6% being piled to 25,72 million tons compared to 27.00 million in the first quarter of last year.
In the field of containerized goods have been enlivened 13,45 million tons of cargos (- 1.2%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 1,119,734 teu (- 3.5%). Goods conventional are piled to 3,86 million tons (- 4.0%). Liquid and solid bulk also declined Respective to 6,60 million tons (- 4.7%) and 190 thousand tonneu (-65.4%).
