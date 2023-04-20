The port of Palermo becomes part of the Escola Europea - Intermodal Transport

Today, at the annual sitting held in Civitavecchia, the steering committee of the Escola Europea - Intermodal Transport voted and approved unanimously the adhesion of the port of Palermo, and therefore of the Authority of Port system of the Sea of Western Sicily, in the center of European training on intermodal transport and logistics. The Escola was founded in 2006 by the three major ports Mediterranean of Barcelona, Genoa and Civitavecchia flanked by the shipping company Grimaldi Lines and Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV). What distinguishes the Escola from other methods and centers of training is the combination of theory and practice, allowing students to experience in ports and on ships what They learned in the classrooms.
Commenting on the adhesion of the institution to the Escola Europea, the president of the AdSP of the Sea of Western Sicily, Pasqualino Monti, stressed that it is "an entrance prestigious, an added value for the port of Palermo, committed in numerous infrastructure and innovation projects technology to attract new traffic, both passengers and goods in the coming months. For this reason - observed Monti - the local community must have the necessary human resources specialized in maritime activities, from cruises to ro-ro. I am very satisfied and I want to thank the founding members who have believed in the AdSP considering it up to be part of An international elite that has been conducting courses for seventeen years of the highest level of training on the professions of the sea and logistics throughout Europe and beyond».
In the margins of today's Committee, the Steering Committee of the Escola has decided that its next meeting will have place right in Palermo.